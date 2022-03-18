Sadists Running Country- Magaisa

By Alex Magaisa

This man is a prominent supporter and activist of the main opposition party in Zimbabwe, the CCC led by Nelson Chamisa. His name is Godfrey Karembera and he goes by the moniker Madzibaba VeShanduko.

He has become an iconic figure in the CCC political campaign. In recent weeks he has traversed the country mobilising supporters and attending rallies where he has entertained and inspired. This has made him a marked man.

Today, he was unlawfully detained by the Zimbabwean police and severely tortured in custody. The image below shows some of the torture-inflicted injuries. The police inflicted these gross injuries while he was in their custody.

The regime is run by sadists.