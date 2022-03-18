Zanu PF Hooligans Bash CCC Member In Chitungwiza

Tinashe Sambiri| Known Zanu PF hooligans severely assaulted a Citizens’ Coalition For Change supporter in Chitungwiza on Thursday.

The 39- year- old CCC supporter was brutally assaulted by Zanu PF thugs and left for dead.

This was said by CCC spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere:

“#MOREVIOLENCE A 39-year-old CCC supporter in Chitungwiza was viciously assaulted by Zanu PF thugs until he fell unconscious & was “left for dead”. Political violence by Zanu PF is escalating.

They called for the election yet they’re now afraid cause they have no support.”