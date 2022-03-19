Police Officer Kills Tout Over Mask

By A Correspondent- A tout identified as Howard Mahoya has been allegedly shot dead by the police for not wearing a face mask.

Wearing of face masks is mandatory in Zimbabwe due to the Covid 19 pandemic that has wiped off millions of people globally.

Howard Mahoya from Zaka in Masvingo Province is said to have been shot by a police officer identified as Nyezhe.

Douglas Mahoya who is a brother to the deceased confirmed that Howard passed away on his way to Masvingo Provincial Hospital after being transferred from Musiso Hospital.

This horrific incident happened yesterday.

According to the Mid-Week Watch, it is alleged that Howard was caught by the police without wearing a face mask at a growth point.

Furthermore, Howard had an altercation with the police officer where the two exchanged words as the deceased failed to oblige to the demands of Nyezhe.

During that altercation, it is said Nyezhe pulled out a pistol which he mistakenly dropped as he tried to force Howard to comply.

The deceased picked up the gun, telling the police officer that he wasn’t scared of a toy before giving it back and proceeding with his journey.

Having heard about the incident, Douglas then approached his late brother to go back to the police station, which he complied to.

However, Howard later escaped from the police as they were heading to the station.

Nyezhe is alleged to have followed the deceased at his home where he shot him straight into the head, leaving him on the floor bleeding.

The Masvingo Police SpokespersonInspector Kudakwashe Dhewa declined to comment on the matter, referring all the comments to Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi.