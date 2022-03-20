President Chamisa Denounces Harassment Of Civilians By ZRP

Tinashe Sambiri|The incessant persecution of citizens by State security agents is unacceptable, President Nelson Chamisa has said.

The Citizens’ Coalition For Change leader challenged Mr Emmerson Mnangagwa’s administration to stop the rampant abuse of innocent civilians.

President Chamisa said perpetrators of violence should be brought to book.

“Violence on citizens is criminal, particularly under police custody.

It it the duty of a President to uphold, defend and respect the constitution and protect all citizens. An attack on Citizens is an attack on the constitution. Stop this terrorism!

State sanctioned violence against unarmed & peace loving citizens is criminal, sadistic,illegal and must be condemned not condoned.The perpetrators must be punished for this barbarism.This is what earns us a banana republic tag and tarnishes the image of our great country,” President Chamisa said in a statement on Friday.