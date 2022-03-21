ZimEye
If Mugabe joined Chamisa what's wrong with Khupe coming back home?— ZimEye (@ZimEye) March 21, 2022
BREAKING: Khupe joins CCC: "We're building a strong foundation towards a resounding victory in 2023. So let us all of us rally behind president Nelson Chamisa as we prepare for 2023 elections,as it's going to be a defining moment for every citizen in this country"- @DrThoko_Khupe pic.twitter.com/SY3sOvu3m5— ZimEye (@ZimEye) March 21, 2022
