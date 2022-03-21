ZACC Arrests Syndicate Impersonating ZACC Commissioners

Share

The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission has arrested three men on allegations of impersonation.

ZACC has arrested Sup. Edgar Moyo of ZRP Gokwe District Headquarters and two accomplices Cephas Phiri and Crispen Manda for impersonating ZACC Commissioners and defrauding a cross-boarder trader of $USD2 000.

Allegations against the trio arose on the 5th of February 2022 when the complainant, Nyengeterai Mutasa, had her consignment of goods impounded at Chirundu Border Post by ZIMRA officials for non-payment of duty.

She was given contact numbers purported to belong to Commissioners Muradzikwa and Makamure of the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission by a clearing agent only identified as Nothando claiming that the two would facilitate for the release of her merchandise.

Mutasa called the numbers and was responded to by persons claiming to be Commissioners Muradzikwa and Makamure who instructed her to deposit USD200-00 through the InnBucks facility for fuel to travel to Chirundu Border Post and she complied.

It is further alleged that on the 20th of February 2022, Mutasa was again called by the duo who instructed her to give Superintendent Edgar Moyo, by then a Chief Inspector and Officer in Charge Kwekwe Central Police station, USD2100-00 to release her goods.

Mutasa met with Supt Moyo in Kwekwe and gave him USD$500.00

It is alleged that Supt Moyo then instructed a subordinate to deliver the money and police badges of rank – shoulder titles and a Special Tactics Unit cap to the bogus Commissioner Muradzikwa at Empress Turn Off between Kwekwe and Kadoma along Bulawayo Road.

On the 26th of February 2022 the complainant was again instructed to pay another USD$1000-00 through the same subordinate who handed over the bounty to the bogus Commissioners.

Further allegations are that on the 1st of March 2022, Mutasa gave another USD300-00 to Supt Moyo after being instructed to do so by the bogus commissioners.

A team of ZACC investigators swooped on Cephas Phiri at his house in Kadoma on 16 March 2022 and arrested him. He was remanded in custody to the 22nd of March 2022 pending bail application.

Two days later, the team tracked Crispen Manda and arrested him at his girlfriend’s place in Kadoma where they recovered USD $500-00 which he claimed was part of the money the gang defrauded the Mutasa. The team also recovered ZRP Uniforms and badges of rank – shoulder titles of the rank Chief Inspector.

Manda appeared in court and was remanded to the 21st of March 2022 pending bail application.

On the same date, the team managed to arrest Supt Moyo in Gokwe. He is expected in court on the 21st March 2022. – Agencies