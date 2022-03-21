Zanu PF Fumes At ED, VP Chiwenga Rift Reports

By A Correspondent- ZANU PF secretary for administration Obert Mpofu on Saturday claimed that there was no rift between President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his deputy Constantino Chiwenga.

Mpofu made the remarks at a Zanu PF rally which was addressed by Mnangagwa at Siabuwa in Binga, Matabeleland North province.

There have been reports that the two are leading two factions angling to take over party reins ahead of the elections slated next year.

There have been lies that there is beef between President Mnangagwa and VP Chiwenga. Such lies infuriate me. Mnangagwa likes his party. He loves people he works with. There are lies that Mnangagwa and Chiwenga are fighting.

This is in the minds of insane people and it is not in normal people’s minds. I have never heard the President complaining about his VPs. They are trustworthy people. All of them are war veterans, they were well trained and know the truth about our development.

He claimed that Mnangagwa and his top aides loved Matabeleland North province no wonder he paid the region several visits.

The former Mines Minister added that Chiwenga is a soldier so he “speaks his mind when he has to reprimand you.”

Mpofu made the remarks while introducing Chiwenga, who later presented Mnangagwa to address supporters at the rally.

Chiwenga described Mnangagwa as the only Munhumutapa in Zimbabwe at the moment.-newsday