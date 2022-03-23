ZimEye
Desperate political party hs shut down Chaminuka Pri Sch in Chitungwiza 2 bus pple frm outside Chitungwiza to hold what they call a Rally.Pliz musatiira nonsense idzodzo mumusha medu.U are disturbing end of term exams. Imi hamuna vana vari ipapo.Don't vote 4 the stupid party— HON Job Wiwa Sikhala (@JobSikhala1) March 22, 2022
No Teaching and learning today at Chaminuka Primary school in St Mary's Chitungwiza.The Head of Stare & gvt @edmnangagwa will be holding his rally there in pursuit of private political gains. We condemn the abuse of the school ecosystem for private political gains.#SafeSchools. pic.twitter.com/3GCGTkzREj— Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe,ARTUZ (@ARTUZ_teachers) March 23, 2022
