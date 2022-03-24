Chamisa Yellowfies Epworth

By- Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) leader Nelson Chamisa held his final rally before the 26 March by-elections at Olympic Stadium, Epworth in Harare this Thursday.

The rally was attended by thousands of people despite being staged at short notice after the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) had initially issued a prohibition order, blocking the rally.

Police later cleared the rally on Thursday mid-morning after CCC lawyers had challenged the ban in court.

Addressing his supporters, Chamisa described the by-elections as crucial and implored Epworth residents to vote for his party in their numbers.

Five candidates are vying for the Epworth National Assembly seat. These are Earthrage Kureva (CCC), Hazvineyi Makari (ZANU PF), Zivai Mhetu (MDC Alliance), Richard Musiyadzaanikwa (LEAD) and Innocent Hazvina (Independent).

