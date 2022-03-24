Good Concepts without Good Leaders – A Case of Zanu pf

By Pupurai Begede | It will be fatal for a nation to have good and sound policies yet lacking the people who are willing to implement them. For many years Zimbabwe has enjoyed sound talk but nothing ever materialized from these fine-tuned sound talks. A party that cannot put its workers to task or at least to be accountable for their actions is as dead as a big ship that cannot carry its voyagers to destination.

The question is not about capacity or past journeys but carrying passengers to the intended destinations. The reason why this generation might in protest choose to vote against Zanu pf is because the big ship is grounded. It is lacking ingenuity, functioning operators and engineers who can make the engines propel and move forward.

This message will hurt someone if treated like a threat to a nation’s sovereignty but if treated with vigilance and intelligence will see the importance of bringing in new blood to change the status co. It is not occupation of space like matter that is important but movement and satisfaction being the primary result.

Black empowerment is the best wording for the time. It is a scientific and prophetic word for this generation but it lacks the connections that interchangeably function for the good of the ordinary people. The game is not to see a few sharing the cake but the larger part of the population benefiting from it.

Our people need resources to function, they need freedom and independence in business opinion backed by Government financial support. Black empowerment means alleviating poverty from the grassroots and it is not for politicians to secure their future possessions through massive looting of known national resources.

It is time leaders should legislate laws that prohibits Government officials (and their affiliates) not to participate in bidding of Government tenders in order to promote Black empowerment. The moment politicians are involved in bidding for tenders and being beneficiaries of farm land they will use political muscles to get everything yet they should be caretakers.

It will be naivety to ignore the possibility of CCC party romping into victory come 2023. This party is thriving on Zanu pf’s ignorance. If I were to advise CCC party I would suggest the following;

1. Blending their Development concept with Black empowerment concept.

2. Blend their Foreign Investors policy with protection of National resources which should benefit mainly the indigenous people.

3. Relinquish all their farms as leaders and leave to the willing public investors for efficient monitoring and implementation of a farming program that benefit the Indigenous farmers.

4. Create a policy framework that protects entrepreneurs from foreigners.

However Zanu pf by sticking rightfully to Black Empowerment and practicing and implementating it faithfully will win any election without intimidating anyone.

