JUST IN- MDC Alliance Candidate Attacked In Epworth

By A Correspondent- Aspiring MP for Epworth contesting under the MDC Alliance led by Douglas Mwonzora Z Mhetu and his campaign team was attacked by suspected Zanu PF thugs in Epworth, Harare..

The campaigning team sought refuge at a police station but they were attacked inside the police station while the police watched.

This was revealed by one Evidence Kanyama who posted:

“#MDC Alliance Candidate for Epworth, @ZMhetu attached whilst campaigning, his car damaged and campaign team assaulted and injured.

They rushed to the police station for refuge but were followed up inside and attacked again. The attackers were singing and chanting @ZanuPF slogans and police could not take action. This is bad!!!

