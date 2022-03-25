Chamisa Puts ZEC Under Spot-Light

By- The President of the opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) Nelson Chamisa said tomorrow’s by-elections were going to test the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission’s professionalism.

Chamisa made the demands while addressing party supporters Epworth where the party held its last campaign for the by-elections.

He said:

“ZEC, we are watching you, where we are going it is a test. We want to see if you are serious, if there is any rigging. We have a right as citizens to demand that ZEC must be disbanded. Players have a right to say this referee is not fair and can’t referee us, so ZEC if you continue playing like this, I warn you Justice (Priscilla) Chigumba, we will fire you.

ZEC does not mean Zanu PF electoral commission or Zanu PF electoral committee, ZEC means Zimbabwe Electoral Commission. Zanu PF is just a denominator just like CCC, the common denominator is Zimbabwe, be fair and allow people to be defeated. ZEC must not be an extension of Zanu PF because ZanuPF is an outgoing political party.

He speaks when ZEC is already being criticised for anomalies in the voters’ roll, ballot paper and establishment of polling stations.

CCC said it had since written to ZEC over the alleged discrepancies.

