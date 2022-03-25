ZimEye
Dear @ZECzim "Why have you blurred the CCC logo on ballot slips? Who printed these? Does this measure up to the constitutional requirement that the election should be verifiable?" Tweeted FadzayiMahere pic.twitter.com/Z6qQocfsGt— ZimEye (@ZimEye) March 25, 2022
Dear @ZECzim "Why have you blurred the CCC logo on ballot slips? Who printed these? Does this measure up to the constitutional requirement that the election should be verifiable?" Tweeted FadzayiMahere pic.twitter.com/Z6qQocfsGt
Dear @ZECzim Why have you blurred the CCC logo on ballot slips? Who printed these? Does this measure up to the constitutional requirement that the election should be verifiable? pic.twitter.com/7BkALfiYvn
— Fadzayi Mahere🇿🇼 (@advocatemahere) March 25, 2022
Dear @ZECzim Why have you blurred the CCC logo on ballot slips? Who printed these? Does this measure up to the constitutional requirement that the election should be verifiable? pic.twitter.com/7BkALfiYvn