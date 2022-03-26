ZimEye
ALERT‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️CCC officials in Kwekwe go and check pa road yekuenda ku amaveni pa gokwe turn pane mudha complex there seems to be some secret voting happening there. Pane ma ZEC officials and varikubuda varikupihwa 2 ma pepsi— Citizens Coalition for Change CCC South Africa (@CCC_SouthAfrica) March 26, 2022
ALERT‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️CCC officials in Kwekwe go and check pa road yekuenda ku amaveni pa gokwe turn pane mudha complex there seems to be some secret voting happening there. Pane ma ZEC officials and varikubuda varikupihwa 2 ma pepsi