By A Correspondent- Opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) led by Nelson Chamisa prevailed in the 26 March By-elections winning 75 out of 122 (61.5%) council seats and 19 out of 28 (68%) Parliamentary seats that were up for grabs.

The party’s overall performance was 64.75%.

The rest were won by the ruling ZANU PF.

Out of the 28 parliamentary seats that were up for grabs, 20 were won by the opposition MDC Alliance in 2018 of which 18 fell vacant by recalls (by MDC-T), 2 by death.

Of the 28 Parliamentary seats, ZANU PF won 7 in 2018 of which 5 fell vacant by death, 1 by a recall and 1 by resignation.

The remaining 1 was won by the National Patriotic Front and it fell vacant by death.

Meanwhile, MDC-T leader, Senator Douglas Mwonzora has recalled 16 more councillors.

Commenting on the recalls, exiled Political Science Professor, Jonathan Moyo, suggested that councillors that were elected under the MDC Alliance banner in 2018 and are pro-Chamisa, should all resign. Said the former Information minister:

… why are MPs & Councillors elected as MDC-A in 2018 and are now #CCC still clinging to MDC-A seats, as @DMwonzora holds them hostage? Why not resign en masse before it’s too late?

Reports indicate that Mwonzora intends to recall more councillors who are being accused of ceasing to be members of the MDC-T.

