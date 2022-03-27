Harare Rejects Mnangagwa Party

Tinashe Sambiri| Citizens Coalition For Change vice president Hon Tendai Biti romped to a victory in the Harare East by-election on Saturday.

Hon Biti polled 7534 while Zanu PF’s Mavis Gumbo got 3045 votes.MDC Alliance’s Lovemore Mbanga received only 114 votes.

See results below:

Harare East Constituency 26 March by-election RESULTS:

CCC’s Tendai Biti 7534 votes;

ZANU PF’s Mavis Gumbo 3045 votes;

MDC Alliance’s Lovemore Mbanga 114 votes;

United Zimbabwe Alliance’s Garikai Mlambo 100 votes;

LEAD’s Nyaradzo Musarurwa 25 votes.

Glen View North By-election Results

Glen View North Constituency by-election RESULTS:

CCC’s Munengami Fani 4053 votes;

ZANU PF’s Mambo Martin 1578 votes;

MDC Alliance’s Mashaya Rhino 112 votes;

NPF’s Munyaradzi Prudence Tatenda 20 votes.

St Mary’s by-election RESULTS:

CCC’s Tarusenga Unganai Dickson 5 830 votes;

ZANU PF’s Robert Jijinka 4 483 votes;

MDC A’s Adam Puzi 201 votes;

Independent Marcos Sanyanga 55 votes.

