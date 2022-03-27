ZimEye
“The worst thing that can happen to a man is to succeed before he is ready. King Saul succeeded before he was ready ; he ended in utter failure. God was determined that David, a man after His own heart (1 Samuel 13:14), would not succeed until he was ready” R.T Kendall— Trevor Ncube (@TrevorNcube) March 27, 2022
