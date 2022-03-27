We Are On Track- Bamusi

CAPS United winger Phineas Bamusi believes the Green Machine is now on track after a slow start to the season and what’s just needed is to keep on collecting points.

Lloyd Chitembwe’s charges registered their first win of the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League at the sixth time of asking when they demolished WhaWha 6-0 at the National Sports Stadium and have beaten Bulawayo City and drawn with Highlanders since.

Bamusi believes the Harare giants are now in the right direction after poor start to the campaign.

“At this stage of the season, every game is equally important,” Bamusi told Soccer24 ahead of CAPS’ meeting with Herentals tomorrow.

“We have gone for three games without tasting defeat. Its a confidence booster for everyone and we will just continue working hard.

“We know we have to cover up after starting the season on poor note by our standards, I think we are now on track. We just need to collect points going forward and catch up with the rest of the teams which are leading so far,” he added.- Soccer24 Zimbabwe

