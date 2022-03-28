CCC Galacticos Reality Check For Mnangagwa, Mwonzora

Inside the 4th Chimurenga



By Stephen Sarkozy Chuma

28-03-2022

Having been birthed to the political world on 24 January 2022 , the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) in just 2 months 2 days performed a Herculean political feat yet to be witnessed on our shores.

On 26 March 2022, the newly formed citizens centred political outfit cruised to victory in a mini election that is surely going to set the tone as we go towards the 2023 general election.

It is important to point out that these by-elections were birthed as a result of senseless recalls of people’s representatives by Douglas Mwonzora. Despite being oiled with the stolen loot from the Political Parties Finances Act money, Mwonzora, MDC T or is it MDC Alliance failed to garner even a single seat from the 122 local government seats and 28 Parliamentary seats on offer. It was a mediocre and dismal performance from a party whose national chairperson, Morgan Komichi recently claimed that over 62 000 people attended their campaign rally at the Zimbabwe Grounds in Harare.

ZANU PF, a party formed in 1963 with all its experience in electoral contests since 1980 only managed 9 Parliamentary seats and a handful of council seats. Not even boreholes, banning of CCC rallies, ZEC antics and violence and murder of CCC members could save ZANU PF from the jaws of defeat by the CCC Galacticos.

It is important to note that there is a deliberate attempt by ZANU PF to frame CCC as old red wine dressed in yellow wine skins. Some quarters, even surprisingly suggested that CCC lost seats they previously won to ZANU PF.

All of a sudden proponents of such talk have deliberately lost their memory on the fact that CCC is a new party with new logos, symbols, colours and culture. The Change Champion in Chief, Advocate Nelson Chamisa consistently pointed out that CCC is a new political outfit from the day he announced it right through the campaign period of these by-elections.

The citizens made a big statement on Saturday. They successfully recalled Mwonzora from the political matrix of this country, wrote his political epitaph and will bury him forever come 2023.

CCC is the new game in town!

