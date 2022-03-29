Black Stars, Super Eagles Battle For Supremacy

The Ghana national team’s last training ahead of the decisive World Cup Qualifier against Nigeria was interrupted after stadium authorities switched off the lights.

The Black Stars were conducting their final session under the floods lights at the match venue at Moshood Stadium in Abuja.

According to reports, stadium authorities stated that the mandatory hour had elapsed and Ghana were told to leave but did not.

But after a short engagement, the lights were later switched on and the players rounded up their session and left the pitch.

The Super Eagles will host the Black Stars in the return fixture of the play-off of the World Cup African Qualifiers. The first leg, played on Thursday, ended goalless and the winner in the tie will qualify to the World Cup.

Kick-off is at 7 pm CAT- Soccer24 Zimbabwe

