Zanu PF Is A Regional Cancer: Mmusi Maimane

By Jane Mlambo| Former South Africa opposition Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane has urged regional leaders to confront the problems in Zimbabwe which he said had become a cancer that needs cure.

Maimane who now leads One Africa movement said he is ready to cure adding the that cancer does not require pain killers but removing the tumor.

“Zanu PF is the regional cancer draining South Africa, Namibia and Botswana. It’s costing us. We cure a cancer by removing the tumor. By going through chemotherapy. Panado does not cure cancer. Some people are chasing cosmetic solutions. I am going directly for the cancer,” said Maimane.

He added that the problems in Zimbabwe were a result of Zanu PF which he said should be removed from power in order to address the challenges facing the once bread-basket of Africa.

“The oppression in Zimbabwe directly affects SA. We pay the cost in health facilities being strained, in labour disputes and it has sown seeds of animosity. That is why it must fall,” said Maimane.

