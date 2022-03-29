Zanu PF Speaks On By-election Defeat

Spread the love

By- Zanu PF has spoken out on the Saturday by-election, which it lost to the newly-formed Citizens Coalition for Change.

CCC won 19 out of the 28 National Assembly seats that were contested in the by-elections.

Speaking during a press conference at the party headquarters on Monday, Zanu PF Spokesman Christopher Mutsvangwa said the ruling party was happy with the by-election results after it won two seats that had been won by the MDC Alliance in 2018.

Said Mutsvangwa:

We did very well, the party did very well, candidates who wrestled seats from the opposition, I can’t say the same on the opposition.

Most of the seats belonged to the opposition, but with their fractured nature, Zanu PF managed to snatch two seats.

We thank ZEC (Zimbabwe Electoral Commission) for providing a fair hunting ground and unfair criticism of ZEC chairperson Priscilla Chigumba can now die down.

We see 2023 as an opportunity when the fortunes of Zanu PF will be sustained as the message resonates well with the people.

The Saturday by-elections was a warning that their days of urban electorate supremacy are over.

Zanu PF won Epworth and Mutasa South, two seats that had been won by the MDC Alliance in the 2018 harmonised elections.

The ruling party also retained its seats in Gokwe Central, Chivi South, Mberengwa South, Murehwa South, Marondera East, Mwenezi East and Tsholotsho North.

The MDC Alliance, now under the leadership of Douglas Mwonzora, failed to win a single seat.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...