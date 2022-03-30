Kamambo Barred From Travelling To Qatar

Suspended ZIFA President Felton Kamambo’s bid to attend the FIFA congress in Doha, Qatar on Thursday hit a snag after Harare magistrate Stanford Mambanje dismissed an application for the release of their passports.

Kamambo and four executive members – Philemon Machana, Stanley Chapeta, Joseph Mamutse and Bryton Malandule – are facing several charges raised by the SRC, and they appeared before the court in February.

The officials were placed on remand and were granted bail.

Through their lawyer Admire Rubaya, they requested that the conditions be relaxed to allow them to travel to Qatar and help in negotiating for the lifting of the suspension.

The sanctions against Zimbabwe will be ratified at Thursday’s congress unless the country meets all the requirements given by the global body.

However, Mambanje dismissed the application saying by relaxing the conditions, the court would be allowing them to act as ZIFA officials, yet they are on suspension.

The Magistrate also indicated that the country would not be prejudiced by their absence at the congress since the State has indicated that it is prepared to face the consequences.- Soccer24 Zimbabwe

