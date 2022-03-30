Zim Vaccination Campaign Surpasses 5 Million Mark

Zimbabwe has surpassed the five million COVID-19 vaccination mark for the first dose, as government intensifies efforts to reach herd immunity.

77 681 people received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on the 29th of March 2022 alone, bringing the total number of first doses to 5 049 222.

Last week, government launched a vaccination blitz which has seen more people getting vaccinated, with the majority of them being school children from the age of 12, as government moves in to minimise infection rates and the severity of symptoms.

-State Media

