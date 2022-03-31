Katsimberis Breathes Fire, Accuses State Prosecutor Of Holding Court At Ransom

Spread the love

By A Correspondent| A Harare land developer, George Katsimberis yesterday breathed fire in court after Regional Magistrate Vongai Muchuchuti Guwuriro tried to force him to stand trial without his lawyer and without documents he requested the state to furnish him to prepare his defence outline.

Katsimberis who appeared in court with Tawanda Kanengoni who was acting on the instruction of Uriri, once again refused to plead without his lawyer.

“Legally I cannot defend myself without my lawyer because I do not understand some legal technicalities which need interpretation from my lawyers.

“I object to plead, I have been denied the right to my lawyer. I can’t continuously stumble and fall. I do not understand the language of pleading because I do not have legal representation,” said Katsimberis.

He further accused state Prosecutor Michael Reza of holding the court at ransom by not providing him with the documents he requested.

Katsimberis requested more than 60 documents from the state but Reza had tried to downplay the request by claiming that the accused only wanted court records.

“If there is anyone holding the court at ransom it is Mr Reza himself by not providing me with the documents that I requested. By not providing the transcripts, I certainly don’t understand why I landed in this circus, a different magistrate, I am told that is not correct. I don’t understand why I am not in front of Mrs Rwodzi. I do not understand why the State did not provide documents,” said Katsimberis.

He said trial could not commence as he did not have his papers were with the lawyers arguing that what was happening was not his own fault but the court which insisted on a trial in the absence of his legal counsel.

“I cannot give my defence outline because the papers are with my lawyers.

“I am not able to do that since all my files are with my lawyers. I do not choose to remain silent because I have to defend myself in these proceedings, I need to get all the documents from my lawyer and start afresh on my own. It is the court that put me in this situation.

“I have been denied the right to my lawyer, interpretor but the court denied me so right now there are more questions than answers for these proceedings,” added Katsimberis.

The matter continues today following Guwuriro’s refusal to postpone trial to the 20th of April when Katsimberis’ lawyer will only be available.

Katsimberis is involved in a legal battle with Kenneth Raydon Sharpe who allegedly duped him in a joint venture deal for the construction of cluster houses at the Corner of Teviotdale and Whitwell Road in Borrowdale.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...