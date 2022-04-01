Biti Loses Freedom Bid

By- A Harare magistrate has dismissed an application by opposition Citizen Coalition for Change vice President and lawyer Tendai Biti seeking postponement of his trial on charges.

Biti is in court for allegedly assaulting a Russian national Tatiana Aleshina within the court premises in 2020.

Biti, through his lawyer Alec Muchadehama, wanted the matter postponed pending a ruling on his appeal at the Supreme Court.

Biti had also asked magistrate Letwin Rwodzi and prosecutor Michael Reza to recuse themselves, accusing them of bias.

But magistrate Vongai Muchuchuti-Guwuriro dismissed the application before accusing Biti of employing delaying tactics to evade justice.

The matter was postponed to April 11 for commencement of trial.

-Newsday

