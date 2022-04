Chamisa’s Musakwa Joins Mnangagwa On 1 April | PICTURE

“I have decided to join the revolutionary party ZANU PF with immediate effect, nyika inovakwa nevene vayo,” announced one of Nelson Chamisa’s most prolific members, Anyway Musakwa.

Musakwa posted a picture of him with Mnangagwa propagandist Joseph Chinotimba, without adding that it is April Fools Day. PICTURE BELOW

