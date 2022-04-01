Ginimbi’s Assets “Grow Legs”

By A Correspondent- The family of late businessman and socialite Genius “Ginimbi” Kadungure has filed an urgent High Court chamber application to stop creditors from attaching his assets until the parties agreed on the distribution of his estate.

Kadungure’s sisters Nelia, Juliet and their father Anderson said some of his properties, including a Bentley had gone missing while some haulage trucks and cars were still in the custody of his various associates.

They submitted that Kadungure’s Botswana company, Quick Gases (Pty) Ltd, was facing closure with creditors lined up to grab it.

They are seeking authority to stay litigation processes to prevent the closure of the company and a final order granting them leave to execute a High Court order dismissing local lawyer Patricia Darangwa as the executrix of Ginimbi’s estate.

The order could not be effected after Darangwa appealed at the Supreme Court.

The family lawyer, David Chogureyi Dhumbura said the matter was urgent.

“FNB Bank Botswana has instituted foreclosure action against one of the deceased’s major investments called Quick Gases (Pty) Ltd which is also reeling under dire effects of closure from the time of the deceased’s demise and risks further indebtedness,” Dhumbura submitted.

“The action is over some loans borrowed (sic) during the deceased’s lifetime. There is need for Juliet and Nelia, as the newly appointed executrixes, to regularise the directorship of the said Quick Gases and resume its operations as soon as possible.”

According to the family, Darangwa has been trying to illegally dispose of Kadungure’s immovable properties in Botswana in violation of extant provisional order of the High Court barring her.

“We cannot risk having the deceased’s company assets going under the hammer. This no doubt it affects what we get as residue and imperils the company as a whole,” Juliet submitted.

The matter is still pending.

