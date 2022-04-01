Mnangagwa Loses Car To Thieves

By- Two Harare men appeared in court yesterday for allegedly conniving to steal a vehicle from the Office of the President and Cabinet.

The car was parked along Nelson Mandela Avenue in Harare.

The duo of Lameck Phiri and Last Chinamasa appeared before Harare magistrate, Shane Kubonera, who remanded them in custody.

He advised them to approach the High Court for bail. The complainant is Obey Mbofana, who is employed by the OPC.

The court heard that on March 17, Mbofana parked a silver Toyota Quantum in the Harare CBD.

He left the car keys on the ignition, while the engine was idling, as he negotiated the price of a pair of shoes, which were being sold on the pavement.

The court heard that Chinamasa and Phiri took advantage, opened the car from the passenger side and drove off at high speed.

Mbofana tried to give chase but the duo turned into Leopold Takawira Street and disappeared.

On March 29, detectives from the Vehicle Theft Squad received information that Crynonce Kasenga was in possession of one of Mbofana’s stolen cellphones.

Kasenga told detectives he bought the cellphone from Phiri who in turn implicated Chinamasa.

The court heard that when the police conducted a search they recovered the stolen vehicle key attached to a Honda Fit key.

They also recovered, from Chinamasa, a battery and a starter which he had stripped from the stolen Toyota Quantum.

Chinamasa allegedly led detectives to Zinanga Village, Chief Seke in Ziko where his father Simon stays.

He told detectives the vehicle, which was parked at his homestead, was brought by his son.

Detectives inspected the motor vehicle and identified it by its Chassis number.

They found out that the engine, gearbox, battery, starter and number plates had been removed.

Phiri led the police to a maize field in Sunningdale 2 where he had stashed the number plates.

The gearbox was also recovered.

The duo is also facing another count of vehicle theft where the State alleges that they connived to steal Isaac Chivero’s Toyota Runx in the CBD.

The court heard that Chivero parked his car along Rezende Street and left the key in the ignition.

The duo pounced and stole the car.

It was stripped and the majority of the parts were sold.

In the third count, the duo allegedly stole and stripped Marvelous Wasakara’s Blue Honda Fit, which he had parked along Leopold Takawira.

Phiri also appeared before Harare magistrate, Barbra Mateko, facing vehicle theft charges after he allegedly stole Owen Muleya’s beige Honda Fit.

The court heard that on January 20, Muleya parked his car and went into a restaurant along Chinhoyi Street, in Harare’s CBD.

Phiri is alleged to have pounced and stole the car.

Tapiwanashe Zvidzai and Marian Furidze appeared for the State. H Metro

