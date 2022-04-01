Police Bar Lawyer, Media From Attending Machete War Wrangle Meeting

By A Correspondent- Officer Commanding Mashonaland Central Commissioner Witcliff Makamachi was forced yesterday to descend with his provincial team to Guruve,Mudhindo area to address machete wars and continued violence as a result of a gold mine.

In a shocking encounter the police bared the legal practitioner Lenon Mapfumo of Marufu Misi Law Chambers who is representing the occupier of the premise Enett Muriro Chidhakwa the widow to the late Leonard Chidhakwa where Maxwell Mbela allegedly pegged a mine (Mbare1) and tried to evict the widow there by causing violence .

The legal practitioner bemoaned the unprofessional conduct exhibited by Commissioner Makamache as his clients had invited him to be in attendance.

“I was invited by my client to represent her interest but surprisingly the Propo who convened the meeting has prevented me from attending the meeting . Its quite shocking and unprofessional on his part.”

Learning had to be disturbed at Chifamba primary where the meeting was taking place after the police occupied one of the classrooms.

Head of Police intelligence in Guruve inspector Joshua Mhlanga forced everyone to switch off their phones before the meeting including the chief Bepura who was in attendance.

The Chidhakwa family expressed frustration over non action by the police in investigating violent incidences that have occurred at the homestead as result of the gold mine. It further alleged that most police officers at Guruve police were getting bribes from Mbela.

“We were forced to talk to the propo without our legal representation and forced to switch off our phones in a bid to avoid leakeges of the meeting but nothing fruitful came out,” explained one of the Chidhakwa family member.

Operations at the mine have since been suspended by the Ministry of Mines and Mining Development as the homestead is located 24 metres away from the shafts , blasting operations were being conducted near the homestead and with no licenses or storage facilities.

Information gathered by Bulawayo24.com revealed that at thè centre of the mining dispute is one Mark Mnangagwa who was allegedly assaulted by Maxwell Mbela after he tried to steal gold ore dump at the mine.

Last year Guruve South legislator Patrick Dutiro,Chief Bepura and some ZANU PF leadership tried to address the issue to no aveil.

