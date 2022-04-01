President Chamisa’s CCC Outshines Zanu PF

Spread the love

As CCC won 19 parliamentary seats out of 28 and 75 council seats

As Zanu PF gets 128, 399 votes where it won 9 mps and CCC got 129, 799 votes where it won 19 mps.

As Mwonzora was ZERONISED and gets zero votes in other polling stations as his election agents failed to vote for MDC Alliance candidates

1 April 2022

Wezhira Munya

A two moths old and newly formed political party Citizens Coalition for Change led by popular and charismatic President Nelson Chamisa won 26 March 2022 by elections.

CCC political party with two months contested against Zanu PF formed in 1963 and MDC formed in 1999.

The by election results are as follows:

Council results: CCC : 75 seats out of 122 which is 61.5%.

On the other hand, Zanu PF got 47 council seats that is 38.5%

Mwonzora MDC Alliance got zero council seats.

Members of Parliament results

CCC won 19 members of parliament out of 28. This is 68%.

On the other hand, Zanu PF won 9 seats. Which is 32%.

Mwonzora did not win any member of Parliament seat.

In terms of total number of votes casted in favour of CCC members of Parliament is 129 799 votes and Zanu PF has 128, 399 votes. It means CCC President Chamisa defeated Zanu PF president Mnangagwa’s party with 1400 votes.

Interestingly, Mwonzora has less than 5 000 votes in all 28 constituencies. In some polling stations MDC Mwonzora got zero votes, even the election agents did not vote for Mwonzora’s candidates.

The call by Mwonzora for rational disputation with Zanu PF was based on fear of being defeated during elections. True to his fears, Mwonzora’s MDC Alliance failed to win council and members of Parliament seats.

In Masvingo all MDC Alliance candidates failed to get more than 50 votes.

MDC Alliance under Mwonzora has been rejected by the electorate.

One senior MDC Alliance member said, “Mwonzora rigged extraordinary congress, recalled elected representatives, rigged primary elections, did not support party candidates, failed to create party structures and failed to hold ordinary congress as per party constitution. This caused by elections heavy defeat. We are embarrassed. I am ashamed to be MDC Alliance member. It’s a curse.”

Due to heavy political defeat, yesterday MDC Alliance coordinator Mr Marakai Mabika , suspended MDC Alliance president Mwonzora with immediate effect. Mr Mabika suspended Mwonzora because of poor performance of MDC Alliance during these by elections.

MDC Alliance senior member Mr Tapiwa Mashakada, has sent a congratulatory message to President Chamisa and CCC members after winning resoundingly by elections through his Facebook page.

Despite police and Zanu PF brutality, intimidation, banning of rallies, violence and death of CCC supporter Mr Ncube in Kwekwe , CCC managed to win elections.

Zanu PF and MDC Alliance of Mwonzora collectively robbed President Chamisa’s 2018 election victory and benefits. Mwonzora through police and army assistance stole Harvest House during dead of the night and all assets, judiciary constructed MDC Alliance got Chamisa’ members of Parliament, councillors and approximately us$2 million political funds. President Chamisa was partyless, as MDC T under Mwonzora change to MDC Alliance party , took party colours, log and other symbols.

Zanu PF and MDC Alliance members went overdrive saying Chamisa is finished “Chamisa wapera”.

CCC national youth organiser Godfrey Kuraone said, “President Chamisa and CCC party are unstoppable. This CCC is a cyclone that

can not be stopped. We won by elections against all odds.”

Zanu PF and MDC Alliance fought President Chamisa during COVID-19 lock down where political gatherings where banned. As a result, many people thought President Chamisa was politically dead.

However, COVID-19 lockdown was uplifted and by elections date was declared. Then strategically President Nelson Chamisa announced the new yellow party named CCC.

The new party was received by millions of Zimbabweans. President Chamisa’s by election rallies were over subscribed as an average of 40 000 supporters attend Provincial star rallies. These people were not bussed. On the other hand, Zanu PF was bussing people to its rallies and Mwonzora was holding his rallies in local community halls with less than 100 sitting capacity.

The by election results show that President Chamisa is now third official opposition in parliament and council with 19 mps and 75 council seats.

President Chamisa said today at the Press conference, “We have won 19 mps and 75 councillors. We are going to win two thirds majority in 2023 and Presidential vote.”

Last year Mwonzora told Newsday reporter Blessing Mhlanga that, MDC Alliance will win election by 66%. But by election results show that Mwonzora did not win any council sea and constituency. The once might MDC under late President Tsvangirai and President Chamisa died in the hands of Mwonzora.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...