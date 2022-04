BREAKING: Losing ZANU PF Candidates Demand Maize Back

Spread the love

The Zimbabwe Peace Project reports that losing ZANU PF candidates from Bindura and Dangamvura are demanding their election “bribe” maize back.

The reports come days after the just ended bi elections that embarrassed Emmerson Mnangagwa’s party as it lost to Nelson Chamisa’s recently formed CCC party. More to follow

⏺️@ZANUPF_Official this is embarassing!

1 In Dangamvura-Chikanga & Bindura North, Zanu PF is demanding back its mealie-meal after it lost 2 @CCCZimbabwe

2 In Kwekwe, some vendors have been evicted from their stalls

3 At Chikurubi Maximum wardens being victimised for voting CCC — The Zimbabwe Peace Project (@zppINFO) April 1, 2022

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...