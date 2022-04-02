ZimEye
On 01/04/22, Police in Chiredzi arrested Godfrey Chiremba (48) for possession of specially protected animals. The suspect was found in possession of a Python carcass valued at US$1 000 at his house in Mkwasine. #notocrime.— Zimbabwe Republic Police (@PoliceZimbabwe) April 2, 2022
