Mnangagwa Shocked By Losing Binga Seat To Chamisa

Spread the love

By- Zanu PF lost the Binga North house of assembly seat to Nelson Chamisa’s Prince Dubeko Sibanda, despite investing heavily in the constituency.

According to Sibanda of the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), Zanu PF sent its top officials including Obert Mpofu, Kembo Mohadi, Constantino Chiwenga, Richard Moyo and President Emmerson Mnangagwa himself to campaign for the party’s candidate in a bid to win the seat for the first time in decades but this was all to no avail.

Sibanda won by 10 130 votes, defeating Kudakwashe Mavula Munsaka of ZANU-PF who came second with 7 971 votes, despite the immense resources poured into his campaign by ZANU PF.

Speaking on Twitter space on By-Election Results and Matabeleland Voting patterns on Thursday evening, Sibanda said:

It is important to give background to this by-election. It was clear that ZANU-PF had targeted Binga North to be one of the biggest prizes.

They put in everything, invested all their energy into Binga North, they wanted it at all costs.

For the first time, all bigwigs of ZANU-PF literally came to camp in Binga North.

We saw (senior ZANU-PF members) Obert Mpofu, Kembo Mohadi, (Vice President Constantino) Chiwenga and Richard Moyo – the ZANU-PF provincial chairman.

We also saw the District Development Coordinator (DDC), a newly appointed ZANU-PF member who is currently the DA in Binga going all over, threatening the traditional leaders that they have to act in a certain way or else they would be removed from their positions. We saw (President Emmerson) Mnangagwa.

ZANU-PF used a lot of money in Matabeleland North and a lot of resources in Binga North. They made sure there were a lot of people and development projects.

We saw a lot of tippers, graders, and caterpillars brought into Binga North for purposes of trying to (coerce) people.

They also brought bicycles. I’m sure the bicycles were seen by everyone but our ground was intact, solid and was never shaken. Those are things we witnessed in Binga North.

Sibanda was recalled from Parliament by the MDC-T in October 2020, which accused him of joining the rival MDC Alliance which was led by Nelson Chamisa at the time.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...