Zim Cooking Oil Shoots Up Because Of Ukraine War

Spread the love

By Consumer Hub Zimbabwe | Why are cooking oil prices going up? Ukraine is the largest exporter of sunflower and third largest producer of soybean oil globally. Zimbabwe imports crude soy bean oil, it is actually our second largest import, after fuel.

Last year alone, Zim imported crude soya bean oil valued at US$223 million. There have been some supply disruptions which resulted in reduced global supply and price increases, since the beginning of the war in Ukraine. The cooking oil price increases are not happening in Zimbabwe only. – Consumer Hub Zimbabwe.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...