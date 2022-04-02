Zim Woman Dies In Oman

By A Correspondent- A human trafficking victim Margret Kachasu, from Zimbabwe, died on Wednesday in Muscat, Oman after succumbing to cervical cancer.

The Zimbabwe Trafficking in Persons Advocacy (ZTIPA) chairperson Tabeth Masiyiwa confirmed the death of 40-year-old Kachasu who was a domestic worker for Saif Alhabsi. She said:

Margret succumbed to cervical cancer. Four days before her death she was requesting to be taken back home but unfortunately her employer could not fund the trip as he claimed that he had exhausted all his money on medical bills.

She reportedly bled profusely. The employer didn’t know it was due to cancer till she could not work.

Alhabsi told NewsDay Zimbabwe that they did not have any problem with Kachasu. Alhabsi said:

When we wanted to take her home she refused. Four days ago she started saying I want to go back home but the money was finished when we took her to the hospital.

We didn’t have any problem with her, she could do her job properly. But for the past two weeks she became seriously ill.

The deceased’s brother Collin Kachasu told NewsDay that efforts were being made to repatriate the body from Oman.

He said:

We went to the Foreign Affairs ministry and presented our case. We are now waiting for a response from my relatives who are currently working in Oman. They said they were going to speak to Zimbabwe’s consular.

Recently government revealed that it was working on rescuing over 18 citizens who said they were being subjected to slavery by their employers.

