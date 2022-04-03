Elephant Meat Galore As CAG Is Involved In Accident

By A Correspondent- It is rare for those who witness road accidents to smile, but hundreds of villagers near Victoria Falls yesterday had a bus accident to thank after they walked away with chunks of meat after three elephants were killed in the accident.

However, all 18 passengers and the bus crew were not injured after the CAG Travellers bus they were travelling in rammed into a herd of elephants about 35km outside Victoria Falls, killing three jumbos on the spot.

The accident occurred just after 5am near Mbizha turn off along the Bulawayo-Victoria Falls road.

Witnesses commended the bus driver, Mr Daniel Mapfumo, for managing to control the bus and avoiding hitting trees in the process, as the bus stopped on the side of the road about 50 metres from where the carcasses were.

