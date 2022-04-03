Harare Motorist Robbed At At Gun Point

By- A 47-old motorist was robbed of his vehicle by people he offered a lift at Whitehouse on his way to Norton on April 1.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP), which is seized with the matter, said the three unknown assailants also stole valuables including a laptop. Said police in a statement:

On 01/04/22, ZRP Norton recorded a robbery case where a 47 year old man was robbed of a Toyota Corolla vehicle, HP core i7 laptop, a wallet with personal documents and US$23 cash, after he offered a lift to three unknown men who purported to be going to Norton, at Whitehouse bus stop, Harare. Along the way and at Cassabanana area the suspects attacked the complainant with an electric shocker and stole his valuables.

Cases of motorists who are robbed of their vehicles by people who they would havce offered lift have been on the rise in the recent past.

