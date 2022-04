Nakamba Bounces Back

Warriors star Marvellous Nakamba has resumed training at Aston Villa.

The 28-year old former Club Brudge man has been out of action since he injured knee in the Claret and Blue’s 0-1 defeat to Liverpool back in December.

He is back in training and might be in contention to play when Steven Gerrard’s charges travel to the Molineux Stadium to face Wolverhampton Wanderers tomorrow.- Soccer24 Zimbabwe

