BREAKING: Chinese Gang Up With ZANU PF To Block Sikhala Drilling Borehole

2 Chinese male nationals have been caught on camera blocking the drilling of a borehole in Chitungwiza by Zengeza MP, Job Sikhala.

The CCC MP is trying to provide borehole facilities for residents left stranded when when a losing candidate last week began demanding ZANU PF party cards for people to qualify for taking water out of a nearby community resource borehole.

The identities of the Chinese citizens was not known at the time of writing and Sikhala wrote out to their embassy complaining, saying:

It is good for the Chinese @ChineseZimbabwe to be members of a Zimbabwean political party but criminal for other political players to have a mere photography with a foreigner.



It is ZANU PF that has abdicated the sovereign of our people to foreign powers not any other party. pic.twitter.com/gPF9zkVCs4 — HON Job Wiwa Sikhala (@JobSikhala1) April 4, 2022

