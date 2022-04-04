BREAKING: Chinese Gang Up With ZANU PF To Block Sikhala Drilling Borehole
4 April 2022
2 Chinese male nationals have been caught on camera blocking the drilling of a borehole in Chitungwiza by Zengeza MP, Job Sikhala.
The CCC MP is trying to provide borehole facilities for residents left stranded when when a losing candidate last week began demanding ZANU PF party cards for people to qualify for taking water out of a nearby community resource borehole.
The identities of the Chinese citizens was not known at the time of writing and Sikhala wrote out to their embassy complaining, saying: