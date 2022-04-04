Mnangagwa Can’t Win 2023 Polls

Tinashe Sambiri|Veteran political commentator Dr Pedzisai Ruhanya says Mr Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa’s Zanu PF party will be heavily defeated in Harare in the 2023 polls.

Addressing a Zanu PF rally in Shamva, Mr Mnangagwa vowed to “win back” Harare.

“Harare used to be a sunshine city during colonial times, but now it is an eyesore due to dirtiness. This is being caused by opposition councillors who are running it down. Let me assure you that in this coming election, we are going to get Harare municipality,” Mr Mnangagwa said.

Dr Ruhanya commented:

“He says he wants to wrestle Harare from CCC when he has been failing to wrestle his home town Kwekwe Central, parts of Midlands including Gweru. May be its not about people’s vote. If its about real votes of the people ED cant take even many rural areas.

ZANU PF cannot win an election in which the vote counts, where the people turn out in the huge numbers to vote and protect their vote. For this to happen the challenge is beyond parties like CCC alone but the ordinary citizens must take it upon themselves to register, VOTE.

Want to see on the ground an organised and robust CCC RURAL STRATEGY on mobilisation, voter registration of young people and how people organise themselves to protect each other from violence, protecting the voter. Going into rural areas during campings is NOT A STRATEGY.

