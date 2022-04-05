Mnangagwa “Fires” Mugabe Media Hangman

By- President Emmerson Mnangagwa has retired Zimbabwe Media Commission (ZMC) chairman, Tafataona Mahoso.

Mahoso was instrumental in clamping down on media outlets critical to the government during the era of the late long time ruler, Robert Mugabe.

He has appointed Mr Academy Bvumayi Chinamhora as the ZMC acting secretary.

In a statement, ZMC board chairperson Prof Ruby Magosvongwe said Mr Bvumayi’s appointment is from April 1. Said Mr Magosvongwe:

Following the December 2021 Board of Commissioners resolution to retire Dr Tafataona Mahoso in early 2022 because he would have reached pensionable age, we hereby congratulate Mr Academy Bvumayi Chinamhora for being appointed the ZMC acting secretary with effect from 1st April 2022.

We look forward to working well with Mr Chinamhora in his role.

The ZMC secretary reports to the board in addition to being in charge of the ZMC operations, including actively engaging in pertinent issues affecting the ZMC’s Constitutional mandate and helping find solutions.

Mr Chinamhora is the current ZMC manager responsible for research, training and development, a position he has held since 2012.

He holds an undergraduate degree in Politics and Administration from the University of Zimbabwe obtained in 1987.

Mr Chinamhora also holds a Master’s Degree in International Relations.

He worked in Information, Posts and Telecommunications from 1992 to 2002 after which he joined the National Arts Council of Zimbabwe before joining the MIC in 2006, which transformed into ZMC in 2009 as a Constitutional body upholding Constitutionalism and democracy through the media.

