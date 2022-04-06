Biti: Govt Blew USD80mil on Bi Elections

Spread the love

By A Correspondent | Citizens Coalition deputy president Tendai Biti has announced saying the government blew USD80 million on the just ended bi elections.

Biti was speaking at parliament yesterday when he said despite Nelson Chamisa’s MPs being restored to their original positions: ” it has been a very costly process more than USD80 million has been spent on these bi elections, and I can assure you that this is a country that can’t afford USD80 mil. USD80mil could have gone to textbooks, could have gone to drugs…”

He said in full:

So, in the end democracy wins, but it has been a very costly process more than USD80 million has been spent on these bi elections, and I can assure you that this is a country that can't afford USD80 mil. USD80mil could have gone to textbooks, could have gone to drugs, — ZimEye (@ZimEye) April 6, 2022

Of the aspirations and desire of the concerns of the citizens out there. I think the reform agenda, let's revisit the constitution itself, 2ndly protecting of citizens through raising of citizen issues; we have a crisis in our education sector, as I'm talking to you right now… — ZimEye (@ZimEye) April 6, 2022

as if they are employees, so generally, there's a national crisis, and I hope parl can do its job in ensuring that citizen issues on education, on health, on social protection are out forward. There's a draught as I am talking right now…5 mil people have to be fed –@BitiTendai — ZimEye (@ZimEye) April 6, 2022

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...