Biti: Govt Blew USD80mil on Bi Elections
6 April 2022
By A Correspondent | Citizens Coalition deputy president Tendai Biti has announced saying the government blew USD80 million on the just ended bi elections.
Biti was speaking at parliament yesterday when he said despite Nelson Chamisa’s MPs being restored to their original positions: ” it has been a very costly process more than USD80 million has been spent on these bi elections, and I can assure you that this is a country that can’t afford USD80 mil. USD80mil could have gone to textbooks, could have gone to drugs…”
He said in full: