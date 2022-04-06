Chelsea, Real Madrid Clash In Epic Champions League Tie

Real Madrid players will go into battle against Chelsea in tonight’s crunch Champions League quarter final first leg against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge with two things in mind.

The 13 time European champions have done everything in their illustrious history, except for beating Chelsea or any team coached by Thomas Tuchel, in a competitive match.

A NG’olo Kante-inspired Chelsea knocked out Madrid in the semi-finals of Europe’s premier club competition last season, on their way to the title.

A lot has changed since then, but what remains the same is that Real have never beaten Chelsea in a competitive match in modern football, nor have they won a game against a club managed by Tuchel.

There were fears that Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti will not be on the bench due to Covid-19 related complications but the Italian has tested negative for the novel virus and will be in the dugout.- Soccer24 Zimbabwe

