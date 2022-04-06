Masiyiwa Appoints Daughter Into The Econet Board

Econet Wireless Zimbabwe Limited has appointed Elizabeth Masiyiwa to its board of directors, according to a statement released by the company on its official website.

The appointment is with effect from 1 April 2022.

In making the announcement, Econet said Miss Masiyiwa brings a wealth of experience to the board having worked as a senior executive for various organisations including Higherlife Foundation where she is the head of Design and Innovation.

“She has worked in various organisations, spearheading the investment and funding programmes as well as the human capital development of those organisations.

Miss Masiyiwa, who is also a social entrepreneur and philanthropist, also serves on the board of the Harvard University Leadership Council for the Centre of African Studies.

“The board of Econet Wireless Zimbabwe Limited is pleased to announce the appointment of Miss Elizabeth Tanya Masiyiwa to the board of Econet Wireless Zimbabwe Limited,” reads the Econet statement in part.

Miss Masiyiwa holds a BSc (Hons) degree in Banking and International Finance from Bayes Business School, City University London, a Masters of Social Entrepreneurship from Hult International Business School and is currently completing the Executive MBA from Cambridge Judge Business School, Cambridge University.

