Businessman Fights, Disarms Armed Robbers

By- A West Nicholson businessman has fought and disarmed three armed robbers who had stormed his shop.

The defeated robbers broke into his shop demanded.

He wrestled one of the robbers holding a firearm before eventually getting assistance from neighbours.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) said the armed robber was disarmed by members of the public but the other two fled when they noticed that the businessman’s neighbours were coming.

The suspect, Doubt Munsaka (23) is now in police custody. ZRP’s posted on its Twitter page:

Police in West Nicholson arrested Doubt Munsaka (23) for attempted robbery and recovered a revolver gun.

The suspect together with two others, who are still at large, pounced at a local businessman’s house at Rodgers Compound before pointing the firearm at the complainant while demanding cash.

The victim wrestled one of the suspects, who was holding a revolver gun while calling for assistance from neighbours.

On noticing that the neighbours were coming to rescue the complainant, the two other suspects escaped.

The suspect was apprehended and disarmed by the public.

