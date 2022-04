BREAKING: Mercy Munosumana Death: Hubby Arrested

By A Correspondent | Police have arrested the man accused of killing Mercy Munosumana.

Mercy Munosumana’s death was revealed by the police earlier in the week.

Mr Emmanuel Machokoto (24) who allegedly killed his wife, has been arrested, police announced on Saturday.

Further details were not available at the time of writing.

Reference is made to the ZRP Twitter post on 07/04/22 where Emmanuel Machokoto (24) allegedly killed his wife Mercy Munosumana. Police confirms the arrest of the suspect on 08/04/22. @ZBCNewsonline @HeraldZimbabwe @NewsDayZimbabwe @ZimEye @Bulawayo24News @3KtvZim — Zimbabwe Republic Police (@PoliceZimbabwe) April 9, 2022

