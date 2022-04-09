ZimEye
I urge all patriotic Zimbabweans to converge at the airport when Hopewell returns and make a civil arrest to show the world that we don't accept TRAITORS in our midst. @RujekoPatriotic @zanupf_patriots @GromykoMkoma @Charega1 @TafadzwaMugwadi @TendaiChirau @ZANUPF_Official— Zaire Baraka (@BarakaZaire) April 9, 2022
I urge all patriotic Zimbabweans to converge at the airport when Hopewell returns and make a civil arrest to show the world that we don't accept TRAITORS in our midst. @RujekoPatriotic @zanupf_patriots @GromykoMkoma @Charega1 @TafadzwaMugwadi @TendaiChirau @ZANUPF_Official