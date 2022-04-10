Khupe Joins President Chamisa’s CCC

Spread the love

President Chamisa holds fruitful Bulawayo Citizens Grassroots engagments meeting

As MDC T President Dr. Thokozani Khupe also attends President Chamisa’s meeting

9 April 2022

Wezhira Munya

President Chamisa is holding provincial meetings after defeating Zanu PF and MDC T on 26th March 2022 by elections. Currently, MDC T under Mwonzora is exploding after it get zero seats. Many MDC T senior members are calling Mwonzora to resign. Other MDC T senior members from Mwonzora like Mr Fungai Chiposi have joined President Chamisa’s party after MDC T’s heavy defeat.

Today, President Nelson Chamisa was in Bulawayo and addressed well attended meeting.

The meeting was held in MacDonald hall. The meeting was attended by Champion leaders.

To sum up the purpose of the meeting, President Chamisa writes on his Twitter after the meeting, “Bulawayo Citizens , Grassroots Engagments Meeting Inspiring and Energizing- Focusing on the 2022 Citizens Action Agenda, economy and the desired electorate reforms. Great conversation on Citizens at the centre strategy, structure, culture and transformational agenda. Thank you Bulawayo. A new great Zimbabwe loading. Behold the new!”

Dr. Khupe was also in attendance. She attended the meeting wearing yellow the Citizens Coalition for Change party colour. Dr. Khupe sat among the CCC members not on high table. Last month, Dr. Khupe urge all her MDC T supporters to vote for President Chamisa’s party on 26th March 2022 by elections. Dr Khupe is leading another MDC T faction and Mwonzora is leading another faction. Mwonzora’s MDC T faction contested by elections and got zero votes.

President Chamisa also addressed similar meeting in Midlands Province yesterday.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...