Ndebele King Tells Zimbos In SA To Return Home

Self-styled Ndebele King Bulelani Lobengula Khumalo has implored Zimbabweans living in South Africa to return home amid ongoing violence against foreigners in the neighbouring country.

Bulelani, himself living in South Africa, said Zimbabweans have been living in South Africa for too long and this has worn out the patience of their hosts. He said:

These people have given us asylum and accommodation so that we fix our own things, but we continue involving ourselves in illegal activities yet it is up to us to follow the laws of this land.

This is the time to go back home to fix our things. The situation back home is not getting better because we are not doing anything about it.

Our neighbour is tired of taking care of us, he is saying enough is enough and is reaching a boiling point.

Bulelani said it is disappointing that some South Africans view their African brothers as foreigners.

Elvis Nyathi (43), a Zimbabwean national, was assaulted and set alight by vigilantes in Diepsloot, Johannesburg last week for not having a passport

Bulelani said Gukurahundi made some Zimbabweans fail to obtain documents and this has left them at the mercy of xenophobes in South Africa.

He called on the South African government to help solve the Zimbabwean crisis.

